The Crepe Club opens second location in Gilbert

Arizona State University alums Karim, Fares and Omar Tarabichi a started The Crepe Club as a food cart on the ASU Tempe campus two years ago. (Photo courtesy of The Crepe Club)

The Crepe Club opened its second restaurant at the San Tan Village Friday, offering its menu of sweet and savory crepes, fresh-baked French pastries and French-inspired dishes.

The Gilbert restaurant is located in the San Tan Village near the Harkins Theaters at 2268 E. Williams Field Rd. The new location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to10 pm.

Brothers Karim, Fares and Omar Tarabichi, started The Crepe Club as a food cart on the ASU Main Campus two years ago. The crepes were so popular they soon had two carts and a walk-up window at ASU. They opened their first “brick and mortar” restaurant in Phoenix earlier this year at the Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix.

“We have been life-long fans of crepes,” said Fares Tarabichi. “We’re so happy our guests have loved them as much as we have.”

The Crepe Club will officially celebrate the new Gilbert restaurant after the holidays. On Friday, January 6 there will be a grand opening event from 5 to 7pm. The public is welcome to join the Tarabichi’s as they cut the ribbon on the new location and share samples of their crepes, pastries, and drinks.