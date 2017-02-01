PIR to undergo $178M modernization

A $178 million modernization plan for Phoenix International Raceway has been announced. The plans call for new grandstands, updated seating and more. (Rendering courtesy of Phoenix Raceway)

Details for a $178 million modernization project for the Phoenix International Raceway were announced Monday. The renovations include additional grandstands, modernization to current seating, a pedestrian tunnel and a move of the start/finish line.

Phoenix Raceway, and its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, will be revitalizing the Avondale raceway. The infield will be redesigned, adding a fan zone to let fans meet drivers face-to-face.

The start/finish line will be moved to the second turn at PIR, which is just before the track’s dog-leg.

By moving the start/finish line near PIR’s dog-leg, fans will be well positioned to see one of the most exciting turns in motorsports, said Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber.

Wi-Fi will be added to new seating areas, and there will be a pedestrian tunnel connecting the infield to the new seating areas.

There will be upgraded and new seating added near the second turn along with hospitality areas. A grandstand will be built alongside upgraded seats in the existing Bobby Allison Grandstand. Both of those areas will have individual chair back stadium seats with armrests.

There will even be escalators and elevators leading up to the grandstands along with additional restrooms and concessions added near seating areas.

“When our project is completed, we will have a venue that delivers amazing fan experiences to go along with our reputation for great racing action,” Sperber said.