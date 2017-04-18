Photos: World’s tallest house is located in Prescott

This three-bedroom, four-bath 6,200-square-foot marvel is the work of Phoenix-based architect Sukmar Pal. (Photo courtesy of Russ Lyon | Sotheby’s International Realty)

We hope you’re not afraid of heights. A 124-foot high single-family home is for sale in Prescott and it’s something to look at.

The home has been dubbed, The Falcon, and claimed the ranking for the world’s tallest single-family home in the world.

The house is for sale for $1.5 million and is being offered by Frank Aazami and of Russ Lyon | Sotheby’s International Realty.

This three-bedroom, four-bath 6,200-square-foot marvel is the work of Phoenix-based architect Sukmar Pal. There are many glass windows throughout the home that will give you a beautiful view of the surrounding San Francisco Peaks, Thumb Butte, Humphrey’s Peak and Bill Williams Mountain.

A hydraulic elevator ensures residents are conveniently transported from the garage level all the way up to the sixth floor (of 10 floors).

“This home is truly an architectural rarity,” said the listing agent, Aazami. “It exemplifies engineering excellence in an exceptional location. Looking out at the city lights and sunset from The Falcon will leave you awestruck.”