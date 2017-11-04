13 projects of note from Arizona Builder Alliance members

The Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA)is a partnership between Arizona chapters of the Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) and the Associated General Contractors (AGC). It consists of more than 300 contractors, suppliers and professional service firms in the commercial construction industry, representing a wide variety of projects across the state.

AZRE asked ABA members to submit some of those projects that are worthy of noting. The result is a range of projects for all different sectors from education to healthcare, from senior housing to hospitality and from office to mixed-use.

Seventh Street Mixed-Use Development

Developer: The Opus Group

General Contractor: Sundt Construction

Architect: Opus AE Group

Location: 110 E. University Dr., Tempe

Size: 806,081 SF

Brokerage: Cushman & Wakefield

Value: $116M

Start/Complete: December 2016 to July 2018

Subcontractors: Aero Automatic; E&K Companies; Encore Steel; Kovach Building Enclosures; Mirage Plastering; Southland Mechanical; Walters & Wolf; Wilson Electric

The mixed-use development will feature a 20-story and 12-story tower with 407 market-rate apartments built on a five-level podium. The project will also include approximately 30,000 SF of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor.

Arizona State University Student Pavilion

Developer: Arizona Board of Regents; Arizona State University

General Contractor: JE Dunn Construction

Architect: Weddle Gilmore Black Rock Studio; HGA Architects & Engineers

Location: 400 E. Orange St., Tempe

Size: 74,653 SF

Value: $39.9M

Start/Complete: March 2016 to August 2017

Subcontractors: Bell Steel; E&K Companies; Kovach Building Enclosures; Rosendin Electric; TDIndustries

As a leader in Climate Net Neutrality and sustainable building, ASU’s goal for the Student Pavilion is to be a Net Zero Energy building, making it the first facility on any ASU campus to solely operate on energy produced on-site.

Banner University Medical Center Tucson (BUMCT) – North Campus Outpatient Center

Developer: Banner Health

General Contractor: Hensel Phelps

Architect: SmithGroupJJR

Location: 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson

Size: 207,000 SF

Value: $64M

Start/Complete: August 2016 to early 2018

Subcontractors: Bel-Aire Mechanical; Charles Court; Coreslab Structures; Delta Diversified; Desert View Painting; DH Pace; Diversified Interiors; El Dorado Metals; Flooring Systems of AZ; Gale Insulation; Glass Unlimited; Harris Rebar; JB Steel; Kazal Fire Protection; Kovach Building Enclosures; Magnum Paving; Partitions & Accessories; Progressive Roofing; Schindler Elevator; Stone Finish; Sun Valley Masonry; Sunland Asphalt; TP Acoustics; Universal Wallboard; Western Millwork

The expansion consists of a multi-specialty health center to house outpatient specialty clinics. The project will also include a 3-story, 962-stall parking garage.

Barnone

Developer: Johnston Properties

General Contractor: Caliente Construction Inc.

Architect: DeBartolo Architects

Location: 300 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert

Size: 12,350 SF

Value: $4,046,000

Start/Complete: February to November 2016

Subcontractors: Architectural Building Systems; Crawford Mechanical; Kortman Electric; RNR Steel; Ryan Mechanical

The project consisted of converting the developer’s existing, family-owned, 1950s Quonset Hut into a unique multi-use facility in Agritopia that includes a brewery, machine-shop, gun workshop and restaurants.

Casa de los Niños

Developer: N/A

General Contractor: Barker Contracting

Architect: WSM Architects

Location: 1120 N. Fifth Ave., Tucson

Size: 42,000 SF (Office); 21,000 SF (Garage)

Value: $10M

Start/Complete: November 2016 to February 2018

Subcontractors: Achilles Air Conditioning; Cole’s Custom Painting; Comfort Systems USA; Complete Door; Corbins Electric; Glass Unlimited; Kerr Masonry; Magnum Paving; Millwork By Design; Navarrete Fire Protection; Preston Insulation; Progressive Roofing; Suntec Concrete; The Groundskeeper; Tucson Commercial Carpet; Utility Underground

The non-profit promoting child well-being and family stability is expanding its facility to accommodate the needs of the community. The project includes site demo and utility relocation to complete an underground parking garage and two stories of office above.

Dove Mountain Veterinary Clinic

Developer: Cotlow Company

General Contractor: Epstein Construction

Architect: Associated Architects Inc.

Location: 12110 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., Marana

Size: 6,682 SF

Value: $1,646,138

Start/Complete: August to December 2016

Subcontractors: Achilles Air Conditioning Systems; A.I.S. Industries; Architectural Openings; Babby Building Specialties; CMR Construction; Compete Door Systems; Cutler Fire Protection; Desert Earth Contracting; DOWL; Flooring Systems of Arizona; Forever Lawn Southwest; Gale Contractor Services; Gamble Electric; Hiller & Sons Painting; JKaiser Workspaces; J.B. Steel; Janning’s Acoustical Design; Kerr Masonry; L.M. Hanna Co.; Millwork By Design; Native Tele-Data Solutions; N-R-G Foam; Progressive Roofing; Santa Rita Landscaping; The McNary Company; TrueCore Cleaning; Universal Wallboard Corporation; Wall Systems

This clinic is designed as a full-service veterinary care facility including surgery, X-Ray, ultra sound, dental facilities, grooming and boarding services.

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort expansion

Developer: Ak-Chin Indian Community

General Contractor: Sundt Construction; Yates Construction

Architect: TBE Architects

Location: 15406 N. Maricopa Rd., Maricopa

Size: 670,000 SF

Value: $160M

Start/Complete: August 2016 to Q2 2018

Subcontractors: Aero Automatic; Edwards Electric; MKB Construction; TDIndustries; Walters & Wolf

The project includes an expansion and renovation of the existing casino, a new bingo facility, central plant and pedestrian bridge connection to the adjacent multi-tainment center.

Mach 1 (Building 1 & 2)

Developer: Trammell Crow Company

General Contractor: Willmeng Construction

Architect: Butler Design Group

Location: 2222 & 2290 E. Yeager Dr., Chandler

Size: 105,000 SF (per building)

Value: $15.25M

Start/Complete: February 2015 to February 2016

The development of a 20-acre site in the Chandler Airpark into office space is designed to harbor collaborative work areas for technology companies.

Morrison Ranch Senior Living Community

Developer: CA Ventures

General Contractor: W. E. O’Neil Construction Co.

Architect: BKV Group

Location: E. Morrison Ranch Parkway and S. Higley Road, Gilbert

Size: 98,956 SF

Value: $17.5M

Start/Complete: February 2017 to April 2018

Subcontractors: AFP Fire Protection; A.M.E. Electrical Contracting; Beecroft; Border Glass & Aluminum; CHS Plumbing Arizona; Efficiency Mechanical II; Hardrock Concrete Placement Co.; Milling Machinery; NV & Sons Builders; Sprayfoam Southwest; ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corporation

The two-story, 98,956-square-foot community will house 115 assisted living and memory care units, as well as typical senior living common areas and a full-service kitchen.

Oro Valley Senior Living Community

Developer: CA Ventures

General Contractor: W. E. O’Neil Construction Co.

Architect: HED Architects

Location: 9005 N.Oracle Rd., Oro Valley

Size: 79,468 SF

Value: $14.6M

Start/Complete: February 2017 to April 2018

Subcontractors: Achilles A/C Systems; Allan Fire Protection Systems; Catalina Mechanical Contracting; CMR Construction; Complete Door Systems; Glass Unlimited; GRG Construction Company; J.B. Steel; K2 Electric; Kerr Masonry; Progressive Roofing; Ron’s Concrete Construction; Sierra Woodworks; The Groundskeeper; Tom White Carpentry; Wiese Painting Contractors

The project consists of a 79,468 square feet, two-story facility with 101 assisted living and memory care units.

Renaissance Phoenix Hotel renovations

Developer: N/A

General Contractor: Holder Construction Company

Architect: Gensler

Location: 50 E. Adams St., Phoenix

Size: Varies

Value: $9.5M

Start/Complete: June 2016 to January 2017

Subcontractors: Dickens Demolition; E&K Companies; Hardscape Technologies; Integrated Landscape Management; Jenco Electrical; KT Fabrication; Red Cedar Steel; Western Millwork

Some of the renovations included improvements to the exterior façade, lobby expansion, renovated bar and coffee shop, enhanced streetscape and shade around the entire building.

Wickenburg Community Hospital additions

Developer: Wickenburg Community Hospital

General Contractor: W.E. O’Neil Construction

Architect: Highton Company

Location: 520 Rose Ln., Wickenburg

Size: 27,000 SF

Start/Complete: April 2015 to July 2016

Subcontractors: Division 3 Structures; Glass Unlimited; Kerr Masonry; Holderness; Progressive Roofing; Saguaro Steel; TDIndustries; Wilson Electric

The project consisted of adding a new 11,000 SF surgery center, 11,000 SF medical office building and an additional 5,000 SF of renovations to the existing hospital.

World View Enterprises headquarters

Developer: Pima County

General Contractor: Barker Contracting

Architect: Swaim Associates

Location: 1805 E. Aerospace Pkwy., Tucson

Size: 140,000 SF

Value: $12M

Start/Complete: February to December

Subcontractors: Achilles Air Conditioning; Architectural Openings; Cole’s Custom Painting; Dirtworks Contracting; Magnum Paving; Millwork By Design; Mountain Power Electric; Myrmo & Son, Inc.; Navarrete Fire Protection; Preston Insulation; The Groundskeeper; Steadfast Structures; Steve Seidel Plumbing; Suntec Concrete; Tucson Commercial Carpet

The new home of the Tucson-based startup consists of approximately 20,000 SF of open office space and the rest is designed for light manufacturing of large balloons used to carry payloads and manned capsules to the edge of the earth’s atmosphere for both private entertainment and public and private research voyages.