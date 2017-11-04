13 projects of note from Arizona Builder Alliance members

The Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA)is a partnership between Arizona chapters of the Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) and the Associated General Contractors (AGC). It consists of more than 300 contractors, suppliers and professional service firms in the commercial construction industry, representing a wide variety of projects across the state.
AZRE asked ABA members to submit some of those projects that are worthy of noting. The result is a range of projects for all different sectors from education to healthcare, from senior housing to hospitality and from office to mixed-use.
Seventh Street Mixed-Use Development
Developer: The Opus Group
General Contractor: Sundt Construction
Architect: Opus AE Group
Location: 110 E. University Dr., Tempe
Size: 806,081 SF
Brokerage: Cushman & Wakefield
Value: $116M
Start/Complete: December 2016 to July 2018
Subcontractors: Aero Automatic; E&K Companies; Encore Steel; Kovach Building Enclosures; Mirage Plastering; Southland Mechanical; Walters & Wolf; Wilson Electric
The mixed-use development will feature a 20-story and 12-story tower with 407 market-rate apartments built on a five-level podium. The project will also include approximately 30,000 SF of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor.
Arizona State University Student Pavilion
Developer: Arizona Board of Regents; Arizona State University
General Contractor: JE Dunn Construction
Architect: Weddle Gilmore Black Rock Studio; HGA Architects & Engineers
Location: 400 E. Orange St., Tempe
Size: 74,653 SF
Value: $39.9M
Start/Complete: March 2016 to August 2017
Subcontractors: Bell Steel; E&K Companies; Kovach Building Enclosures; Rosendin Electric; TDIndustries
As a leader in Climate Net Neutrality and sustainable building, ASU’s goal for the Student Pavilion is to be a Net Zero Energy building, making it the first facility on any ASU campus to solely operate on energy produced on-site.
Banner University Medical Center Tucson (BUMCT) – North Campus Outpatient Center
Developer: Banner Health
General Contractor: Hensel Phelps
Architect: SmithGroupJJR
Location: 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson
Size: 207,000 SF
Value: $64M
Start/Complete: August 2016 to early 2018
Subcontractors: Bel-Aire Mechanical; Charles Court; Coreslab Structures; Delta Diversified; Desert View Painting; DH Pace; Diversified Interiors; El Dorado Metals; Flooring Systems of AZ; Gale Insulation; Glass Unlimited; Harris Rebar; JB Steel; Kazal Fire Protection; Kovach Building Enclosures; Magnum Paving; Partitions & Accessories; Progressive Roofing; Schindler Elevator; Stone Finish; Sun Valley Masonry; Sunland Asphalt; TP Acoustics; Universal Wallboard; Western Millwork
The expansion consists of a multi-specialty health center to house outpatient specialty clinics. The project will also include a 3-story, 962-stall parking garage.
Barnone
Developer: Johnston Properties
General Contractor: Caliente Construction Inc.
Architect: DeBartolo Architects
Location: 300 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert
Size: 12,350 SF
Value: $4,046,000
Start/Complete: February to November 2016
Subcontractors: Architectural Building Systems; Crawford Mechanical; Kortman Electric; RNR Steel; Ryan Mechanical
The project consisted of converting the developer’s existing, family-owned, 1950s Quonset Hut into a unique multi-use facility in Agritopia that includes a brewery, machine-shop, gun workshop and restaurants.
Casa de los Niños
Developer: N/A
General Contractor: Barker Contracting
Architect: WSM Architects
Location: 1120 N. Fifth Ave., Tucson
Size: 42,000 SF (Office); 21,000 SF (Garage)
Value: $10M
Start/Complete: November 2016 to February 2018
Subcontractors: Achilles Air Conditioning; Cole’s Custom Painting; Comfort Systems USA; Complete Door; Corbins Electric; Glass Unlimited; Kerr Masonry; Magnum Paving; Millwork By Design; Navarrete Fire Protection; Preston Insulation; Progressive Roofing; Suntec Concrete; The Groundskeeper; Tucson Commercial Carpet; Utility Underground
The non-profit promoting child well-being and family stability is expanding its facility to accommodate the needs of the community. The project includes site demo and utility relocation to complete an underground parking garage and two stories of office above.
Dove Mountain Veterinary Clinic
Developer: Cotlow Company
General Contractor: Epstein Construction
Architect: Associated Architects Inc.
Location: 12110 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., Marana
Size: 6,682 SF
Value: $1,646,138
Start/Complete: August to December 2016
Subcontractors: Achilles Air Conditioning Systems; A.I.S. Industries; Architectural Openings; Babby Building Specialties; CMR Construction; Compete Door Systems; Cutler Fire Protection; Desert Earth Contracting; DOWL; Flooring Systems of Arizona; Forever Lawn Southwest; Gale Contractor Services; Gamble Electric; Hiller & Sons Painting; JKaiser Workspaces; J.B. Steel; Janning’s Acoustical Design; Kerr Masonry; L.M. Hanna Co.; Millwork By Design; Native Tele-Data Solutions; N-R-G Foam; Progressive Roofing; Santa Rita Landscaping; The McNary Company; TrueCore Cleaning; Universal Wallboard Corporation; Wall Systems
This clinic is designed as a full-service veterinary care facility including surgery, X-Ray, ultra sound, dental facilities, grooming and boarding services.
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort expansion
Developer: Ak-Chin Indian Community
General Contractor: Sundt Construction; Yates Construction
Architect: TBE Architects
Location: 15406 N. Maricopa Rd., Maricopa
Size: 670,000 SF
Value: $160M
Start/Complete: August 2016 to Q2 2018
Subcontractors: Aero Automatic; Edwards Electric; MKB Construction; TDIndustries; Walters & Wolf
The project includes an expansion and renovation of the existing casino, a new bingo facility, central plant and pedestrian bridge connection to the adjacent multi-tainment center.
Mach 1 (Building 1 & 2)
Developer: Trammell Crow Company
General Contractor: Willmeng Construction
Architect: Butler Design Group
Location: 2222 & 2290 E. Yeager Dr., Chandler
Size: 105,000 SF (per building)
Value: $15.25M
Start/Complete: February 2015 to February 2016
The development of a 20-acre site in the Chandler Airpark into office space is designed to harbor collaborative work areas for technology companies.
Morrison Ranch Senior Living Community
Developer: CA Ventures
General Contractor: W. E. O’Neil Construction Co.
Architect: BKV Group
Location: E. Morrison Ranch Parkway and S. Higley Road, Gilbert
Size: 98,956 SF
Value: $17.5M
Start/Complete: February 2017 to April 2018
Subcontractors: AFP Fire Protection; A.M.E. Electrical Contracting; Beecroft; Border Glass & Aluminum; CHS Plumbing Arizona; Efficiency Mechanical II; Hardrock Concrete Placement Co.; Milling Machinery; NV & Sons Builders; Sprayfoam Southwest; ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corporation
The two-story, 98,956-square-foot community will house 115 assisted living and memory care units, as well as typical senior living common areas and a full-service kitchen.
Oro Valley Senior Living Community
Developer: CA Ventures
General Contractor: W. E. O’Neil Construction Co.
Architect: HED Architects
Location: 9005 N.Oracle Rd., Oro Valley
Size: 79,468 SF
Value: $14.6M
Start/Complete: February 2017 to April 2018
Subcontractors: Achilles A/C Systems; Allan Fire Protection Systems; Catalina Mechanical Contracting; CMR Construction; Complete Door Systems; Glass Unlimited; GRG Construction Company; J.B. Steel; K2 Electric; Kerr Masonry; Progressive Roofing; Ron’s Concrete Construction; Sierra Woodworks; The Groundskeeper; Tom White Carpentry; Wiese Painting Contractors
The project consists of a 79,468 square feet, two-story facility with 101 assisted living and memory care units.
Renaissance Phoenix Hotel renovations
Developer: N/A
General Contractor: Holder Construction Company
Architect: Gensler
Location: 50 E. Adams St., Phoenix
Size: Varies
Value: $9.5M
Start/Complete: June 2016 to January 2017
Subcontractors: Dickens Demolition; E&K Companies; Hardscape Technologies; Integrated Landscape Management; Jenco Electrical; KT Fabrication; Red Cedar Steel; Western Millwork
Some of the renovations included improvements to the exterior façade, lobby expansion, renovated bar and coffee shop, enhanced streetscape and shade around the entire building.
Wickenburg Community Hospital additions
Developer: Wickenburg Community Hospital
General Contractor: W.E. O’Neil Construction
Architect: Highton Company
Location: 520 Rose Ln., Wickenburg
Size: 27,000 SF
Start/Complete: April 2015 to July 2016
Subcontractors: Division 3 Structures; Glass Unlimited; Kerr Masonry; Holderness; Progressive Roofing; Saguaro Steel; TDIndustries; Wilson Electric
The project consisted of adding a new 11,000 SF surgery center, 11,000 SF medical office building and an additional 5,000 SF of renovations to the existing hospital.
World View Enterprises headquarters
Developer: Pima County
General Contractor: Barker Contracting
Architect: Swaim Associates
Location: 1805 E. Aerospace Pkwy., Tucson
Size: 140,000 SF
Value: $12M
Start/Complete: February to December
Subcontractors: Achilles Air Conditioning; Architectural Openings; Cole’s Custom Painting; Dirtworks Contracting; Magnum Paving; Millwork By Design; Mountain Power Electric; Myrmo & Son, Inc.; Navarrete Fire Protection; Preston Insulation; The Groundskeeper; Steadfast Structures; Steve Seidel Plumbing; Suntec Concrete; Tucson Commercial Carpet
The new home of the Tucson-based startup consists of approximately 20,000 SF of open office space and the rest is designed for light manufacturing of large balloons used to carry payloads and manned capsules to the edge of the earth’s atmosphere for both private entertainment and public and private research voyages.