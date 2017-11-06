Arizona Center lands AC Hotel Downtown Phoenix

Arizona Center, Phoenix’s original downtown entertainment destination located at 3rd St. and Van Buren, announced plans to add an AC Hotel by Marriott to the property. Las Vegas-based LaPour Partners is currently under contract for an undisclosed amount for a 49,190-square foot parcel on 5th St. between Fillmore St. and Van Buren St.

“Downtown Phoenix is a true destination, and soon Arizona Center will be able to host out-of-town visitors in the heart of it all,” said Matt Root, CEO and managing partner for Parallel Capital Partners, owners of Arizona Center. “We are excited to partner with LaPour on this hotel project, and bring another much-desired element to this iconic mixed-use space.”

The AC Hotel Downtown Phoenix at Arizona Center will be a 200-key upscale, urban-inspired select-service hotel, and will soar 15 stories into the Phoenix skyline. The design will be classic, yet modern and will include a fitness center, and the only rooftop bar, pool, and lounge in downtown Phoenix. The hotel overlooks a 3-acre urban park that will be lined with exciting new restaurants, retail and entertainment at the heart of Arizona Center.

“With so much growth and change happening in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Center is the ideal place for an AC hotel,” said LaPour President, Jeffrey LaPour. “This new AC hotel will be across the street from Phoenix Bio-Medical campus and walkable to ASU’s downtown campus as well as the major sporting events, concerts, and countless other downtown activities including all of the new amenities coming to Arizona Center.”

The AC experience has been designed to give guests the essentials of a beautiful stay and has created an experience unlike any other. Breakfast finds inspiration in European roots. Room service is replaced with the flexibility of a quick snack or evening tapas plates. Bartenders become true urban spirits who share the unique buzz of the city and all it has to offer. AC is a member of the Marriott family of brands, and there are 110 AC Hotels throughout Europe and North and Latin America.

Arizona Center has been undergoing a significant facelift since March 2017. Major renovations to the retail mall are already underway. The addition of a 31-story residential tower is slated to begin construction in 2018 and construction of the AC Hotel is scheduled to begin in April 2018.

For retail and office leasing information at Arizona Center, visit www.arizonacenter.com/retail-leasing/.