Bill Gates makes $80 million land deal in far West Valley

One of the richest men in the world is about to make a big impression on Arizona. Bill Gates, the second richest man in the world behind amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, paid almost $80 billion for a huge chunk of property in the far West Valley, according to a report from Business & Real Estate Weekly of Arizona.

The report says a division of Gates’s Cascade Investment bought a controlling interest in a nearly 20,000-acre tract of land known as Belmont. The property is located off I-10 at 339th Avenue. The land could end up being along the planned Interstate 11 highway, the proposed freeway that would link Phoenix to Las Vegas.

The property could one day be home to 80,000 residential homes and nearly 4,000 acres of office, industrial and commercial property.

Gates is co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation along with Paul Allen. In 1975, Gates and Allen launched Microsoft, which became the world’s largest PC software company. During his career at Microsoft, Gates held the positions of chairman, CEO and chief software architect, while also being the largest individual shareholder until May 2014. Gates stepped down as chief executive officer of Microsoft in January 2000, but he remained as chairman and created the position of chief software architect for himself. In June 2006, Gates announced that he would be transitioning from full-time work at Microsoft to part-time work and full-time work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He gradually transferred his duties to Ray Ozzie and Craig Mundie.He stepped down as chairman of Microsoft in February 2014 and assumed a new post as technology adviser to support the newly appointed CEO Satya Nadella.

Gates is one of the best-known entrepreneurs of the personal computer revolution. Later in his career, Gates pursued a number of philanthropic endeavors. He donated large amounts of money to various charitable organizations and scientific research programs through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was established in 2000.

Check back to azbigmedia.com for more details as they emerge.