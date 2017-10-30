LGE begins building The Collective in Tempe

LGE Design Build recently began construction on The Collective, a massive, mixed-use project set to open in Tempe next spring.

The Phoenix-based firm is serving as the architect and general contractor for the project taking shape at the NE corner of Rural and Baseline roads in Tempe, teaming up with DBM Ventures, the project developer, to create a large-scale dining, shopping and entertainment destination.

Anchored by Alamo Drafthouse, a combination movie theater-eatery-and-bar, The Collective will offer ample a.m. to p.m. opportunities for shopping, dining, playing and even staying, as a separate, 367-unit apartment complex called The Harper is going up next door. Offering an influx of employment opportunities for locals as well as an array of diverse retailers and new dining options for the area, The Collective’s first tenants expect to open their doors sometime early next year.

“The Collective will cater to the increasingly active lifestyles of the people in and around Tempe, thanks to a bike, foot and stroller-friendly design, and its location is no accident – we wanted to build in an area where there are ample options for public transit,” said DBM Ventures’ Bret Anderson. “It gives locals a new, convenient destination for dining, shopping and playing that doesn’t force them to travel across the city to access it all.”

In addition to Arizona’s second Alamo Drafthouse location, area residents can expect a wide range of restaurants, fitness facilities and shopping opportunities to set up shop on the sprawling property once construction wraps next year.

“Even without the addition of The Harper, there’s a need for this type of development in this area,” said David Sellers, President and CEO of LGE Design Build. “Adding another nearly 400 residences within a stone’s throw is making The Collective a particularly hot commodity for potential tenants.”

DBM Ventures and LGE Design Build anticipate that construction on The Collective will wrap in late March of 2018. For more about what’s to come at The Collective, visit TheCollectiveTempe.com, or inquire about tenant opportunities by contacting Southwest Retail Group’s Trent Goulette at trent@southwestretail.com.