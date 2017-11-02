Ryan and IPA will develop Generations at Pinnacle Peak

Investment Property Associates, LLC (IPA), and Ryan Companies US, Inc. announced today IPA’s newest senior living community, Generations at Pinnacle Peak.

Located in North Scottsdale, Generations at Pinnacle Peak is a two-story, upscale senior living community with 90 independent/assisted living units and 20 memory care units dedicated solely to high-quality memory care.

Generations at Pinnacle Peak will be IPA’s third senior living community in the Valley and will have similar amenities as the two other communities; Generations at Agritopia and Generations at Ahwatukee. Amenities include chef prepared meals from a full-service kitchen, state-of-the-art fitness center, heated saltwater pool, dog park, art studio, theatre, full service salon and a bourbon bar. IPA will operate the community through its senior living operating arm, Retirement Community Specialists (RCS).

“RCS is excited to partner with the community to provide a high-quality life style enriched with choices that promote a culture whose focus is to help people live fuller lives,” said Eric Johnston, partner, RCS.

Todd and Associates, Inc. designed the 167,000 square foot project with the focus of creating resort living for seniors. The spacious units include high-end finishes and stunning desert views. Ryan Companies US, Inc. is the general contractor and construction is expected to conclude quarter four of 2018.

“Building a high quality, desirable senior living community is about creating a space where people are safe, supported, connected and cared for,” said Chuck Carefoot, senior vice president of construction operations, Ryan Companies US, Inc., “We are proud to be the partner that brings this vibrant Generations community to life in North Scottsdale.”

The leasing office will be open in January 2018. For more information about Generations at Pinnacle Peak and IPA/RCS communities call (480) 485-4000 or visit www.livgenerations.com