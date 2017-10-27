Tanque Verde Ranch stars in episode of new adventure travel show

Tanque Verde Ranch, a celebrated guest ranch located on 60,000 scenic desert acres alongside Tucson’s Saguaro National Park, will set the stage for true Wild West adventure in an upcoming episode of RFD-TV’s new travel series, “Debbe Dunning’s Dude Ranch Roundup.” The new series, hosted by actress Debbe Dunning – best known for her role as the “Home Improvement” Tool Time girl, will premiere on Wednesday, November 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

Tanque Verde Ranch’s episode will showcase the cowboy culture of Tucson, Ariz., highlighting the many pastimes enjoyed by guests at Tanque Verde Ranch, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year. During her time filming, Dunning not only spent hours weaving through cacti-laden trails on horseback, but also enjoyed mountain biking, fishing and learning the secret recipe to the property’s famous Prickly Pear Margaritas at the Dog House Saloon.

“When we were approached with the opportunity to be spotlighted in the new series of ‘Debbe Dunning’s Dude Ranch Roundup,’ we were thrilled to be among the first of many ranches across the U.S. to be featured,” said Director of Marketing Frank Soukup. “Not only are we one of the oldest and largest dude ranches in the nation, but our unique location below two mountain ranges and on the border of the Saguaro National Park differentiates us from the rest. Debbe was dedicated to trying all of the activities that the ranch has to offer in order to truly capture the spirit of our dude ranch experience for viewers.”

While Tanque Verde Ranch takes pride in an educational horseback riding program, the ranch also offers plenty to do for those who want to stay on their own two feet. All-inclusive rates offer three delicious daily meals, and a fun-packed daily schedule with activities ranging from trail rides and team penning to hiking and nature center talks. Twice weekly cowboy cookouts with live entertainment under the stars, and breakfast rides to the Old Homestead are often itinerary highlights, while many guests also enjoy relaxation by the pool or at the on-property La Sonora Spa.

The show, which also features Tucson’s other gem White Stallion Ranch, will go on to visit different dude ranches across the nation every week, showcasing the wonderful amenities each has to offer. After leaving Arizona, Dunning will explore the white-water rapids of Colorado and the petroglyphs in Montana. In addition to the show, Dunning will also be the personal spokesperson for RFD-TV’s sister network, The Cowboy Channel, while also developing additional original programming and merchandise.