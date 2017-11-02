Topgolf breaks ground on 3rd Greater Phoenix location

Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf broke ground this week at their newest location in Glendale, its fourth in Arizona, with Tucson set to open in winter of 2017. Located at 6101 N. 99th Avenue, the venue is expected to open at the end of 2018.

“The Topgolf venue that we are building in Glendale will include an updated building design. We intentionally developed spaces that will bring people together for great times,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “Some of the features include a new outdoor patio with space for a variety of activities, from gaming to dining. We are also incorporating tiered levels of outdoor experiences, from the rooftop terrace to the balcony and the patio. An expanded retail area, private event space and a two-story bar with large viewing screens, are all part of this new design.”

Topgolf Glendale will be located along the northwest corner of 101 and Bethany Home Road. The three-level Glendale location – which would be open year-round – includes up to 3,000 square feet of private event space and climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at one time.

Topgolf’s economic impact in its local communities is remarkable, creating 500 full and part-time jobs at each venue and serving as an anchor tenant that tends to attract other popular franchises to the area. Once Glendale opens, Topgolf will employ 2,000 people in the state. In fact, its economic output in Glendale alone is expected to exceed $264.5 million over a 10-year-period, according to a third-party audit.

Also present at the groundbreaking this week was Glendale Mayor Jerry Weirs and more than a dozen officials with the City of Glendale. As part of the official groundbreaking, Mayor Weiers took the first-ever golf shots at Topgolf Glendale.

“Glendale’s positive momentum continues and I couldn’t be happier to welcome Topgolf and the 450,000 visitors it will attract annually,” said Mayor Weiers.

With two locations on the east side in Scottsdale and Gilbert, Topgolf Glendale would serve the West Valley with another option for entertainment.

Both the Gilbert and Scottsdale venues have paved the way for Topgolf’s expansion throughout the state, with more than 2.6 million visits since opening their doors.

Residents can track Topgolf’s progress in Glendale at Facebook.com/topgolfglendale and @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.