Velocity Retail Group helps Old Navy and Athleta expand in Arizona

Velocity Retail Group recently finalized two separate transactions with Old Navy and Athleta, which are part of Gap, Inc. Brands. Dave Cheatham, President and Darren Pitts, Executive Vice President for the firm have represented this retailer for over two decades in the Arizona Market.

Athleta currently has over 130 stores across the U.S; this is the third location in the Phoenix market. The new 3,322 square foot store recently opened. It is located at the Town & Country Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Camelback Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The store provides premium quality apparel for women athletes designed for performance while appealing to active women of all body types.

Old Navy will be opening their 18th store in the Arizona market at Chandler Village Center in part of the former Sports Authority space. The shopping center is located on Frye Boulevard and Chandler Village Way on the periphery of Chandler Fashion Center Mall. The new 14,300 square foot store is planning to open next month.

“By working with Old Navy for over twenty years, we have been able to shape the strategy for their store network throughout Arizona and locate new opportunities in specific markets. Old Navy is continuing to expand in strong regional trade areas. This new store fills a void for our brand in the southeast valley,” said Cheatham. “Athleta is a retailer with a fresh concept filling a need for women athletes. We were pleased to have finalized the location at Town & Country which is centrally located in Phoenix and serves this established market,” he added.