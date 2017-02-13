Photo courtesy of Kinney Construction Services Inc.
Industry Leaders of Arizona: Kinney Construction Services Inc.

Posted February 13, 2017 by

Leadership: Tim Kinney, president and CEO; Erik Whealy, controller

Website: kinneyconstruction.net

What it does: Specializes in commercial building construction and renovation, civil construction and renewable energy projects.

How it leads: In addition to its dedication to its clients, KCS is an avid community advocate known for its passion and commitment to nonprofit and community organizations. KCS invests its timing resources to strengthen the core community infrastructure. Some of the organizations that KCS supports include Arizona Forward, the American Heart Association, Flagstaff Shelter Services, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Northern Arizona University and the Sustainable Economic Development Initiative.

Michael Gossie

About Michael Gossie

Michael Gossie is an award-winning journalist who has earned more than 50 awards for writing, editing and design. He studied economics at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., and put his entrepreneurial spirit to work in 2007, using a 200-year-old family recipe to launch an Italian sauce company. He is a competitive marathon runner, Ironman triathlete and is most proud of being the founding president of the Steuben Arc Foundation in Upstate New York, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities, including his sister.

