Industry Leaders of Arizona: Kinney Construction Services Inc.

Leadership: Tim Kinney, president and CEO; Erik Whealy, controller

Website: kinneyconstruction.net

What it does: Specializes in commercial building construction and renovation, civil construction and renewable energy projects.

How it leads: In addition to its dedication to its clients, KCS is an avid community advocate known for its passion and commitment to nonprofit and community organizations. KCS invests its timing resources to strengthen the core community infrastructure. Some of the organizations that KCS supports include Arizona Forward, the American Heart Association, Flagstaff Shelter Services, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Northern Arizona University and the Sustainable Economic Development Initiative.

