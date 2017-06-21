Contour on Campbell luxury condominiums are topped off

The topping out of Contour on Campbel brings Phoenix’s newest condominium community closer to completion. A collection of contemporary residences, CONTOUR promotes the modern lifestyle by merging inspired design, urban living and advanced construction techniques in an authentic, community-based environment.

Click here to see time-lapse construction video: http://oxblue.com/open/livurbn/contourcondos

Contour on Campbel, located at 2300 E. Campbell Ave. in Phoenix’s Biltmore neighborhood, includes 111 one- and two-bedroom condominiums ranging from 1,000 to 1,700 square feet and are priced from the $300,000s. Sales are underway and move-ins are scheduled to begin early 2018.

Developed by Liv URBN, Contour on Campbel embraces the highest standards of modern design and craftsmanship. Spacious floor plans incorporate chef’s kitchens and designer bathrooms, along with high-end materials and finishes—including hardwood floors, stainless steel, culinary-grade Bosch appliances and European-style cabinetry. Residents can choose from three interior design palettes.

CONTOUR is designed and built on a structure of post-tensioned concrete – a state-of-the-art construction technique usually reserved for high-rise buildings. Top-tier, smart-home technology upgrades are available to enable the control of individual home environments including thermostats to lighting, offering energy savings and convenience. The exterior design of the building uses natural light and shading to produce an optimum desert-living environment, while breezeways and common spaces inspire a community feel.

“The culmination of this phase of construction is exciting for the Liv URBN team,” says Chris Murdy, director of development services for Liv URBN. “CONTOUR has been a passion project from the beginning. We are extremely proud of the modern, architecturally-enduring product.”

Shared spaces within artfully designed landscaping offer the benefits of community-connected living. Residents will enjoy proximity to freeway access and to a growing variety of local restaurants, shopping, and cultural and entertainment venues.

An extensive list of contemporary amenities at CONTOUR on Campbell includes:

· Resort-style Pool & Sun Deck

· Modern Fitness Studio

· Rooftop Terrace & Lounge

· Outdoor Fireplace

· Open-air Grilling & Dining Area

· Pet Washing & Grooming Station

· Secure Bike Storage

· Security Controlled Building

· Gated Underground Parking

· On-site Resident Storage

· Secured Electronic Package Storage System

“CONTOUR on Campbell brings a luxury, urban sensibility to this vibrant, character-rich Phoenix neighborhood,” says Scott Fisher, principal of Liv URBN. “We look forward to welcoming our first residents early next year.”

For more information about CONTOUR on Campbell, visit CONTOURcondos.com or call 602-737-0469 or email info@CONTOURcondos.com.