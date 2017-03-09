Aerosmith headlines March Madness Music Festival

The 2017 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is going to be a rocking show, as Aerosmith, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and The Chainsmokers are set to headline the festival.

The festival will coincide with the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four and will run from March 31 to April 2, and is free to the public. The three-day, free music festival, annually produced by Turner Live Events, will make its way to Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix this year as part of the Final Four celebration.

This is a non-ticketed event open to the public on a first-come basis featuring the following events:

Friday, March 31-AT&T Block Party

Performances from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time

Artists and highlights to be announced

Saturday, April 1 – Coca-Cola Music

Live broadcast of the first semifinal game at Margaret T. Hance Park

The Chainsmokers

Performances from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Additional artists and highlights to be announced

Sunday, April 2 – Capital One JamFest

Aerosmith

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time

Additional artists and highlights to be announced

Performers at the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 31 are slated to be announced. On Saturday, April 1, Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will amp up the crowd as the Coca-Cola Music headliner. Grammy Award-winning hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will take the stage at the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 2 in Phoenix. Aerosmith will headline the Capital One JamFest on Sunday closing out the all-star weekend. Grammy Award-winning rock icons Aerosmith are one of the most quintessential rock and roll bands, and one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.