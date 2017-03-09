Aerosmith headlines March Madness Music Festival

The 2017 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is going to be a rocking show, as Aerosmith, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and The Chainsmokers are set to headline the festival.
The festival will coincide with the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four and will run from March 31 to April 2, and is free to the public. The three-day, free music festival, annually produced by Turner Live Events, will make its way to Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix this year as part of the Final Four celebration.
This is a non-ticketed event open to the public on a first-come basis featuring the following events:
Friday, March 31-AT&T Block Party
- Performances from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time
- Artists and highlights to be announced
Saturday, April 1 – Coca-Cola Music
- Live broadcast of the first semifinal game at Margaret T. Hance Park
- The Chainsmokers
- Performances from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mountain Time
- Additional artists and highlights to be announced
Sunday, April 2 – Capital One JamFest
- Aerosmith
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time
- Additional artists and highlights to be announced
Performers at the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 31 are slated to be announced. On Saturday, April 1, Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will amp up the crowd as the Coca-Cola Music headliner. Grammy Award-winning hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will take the stage at the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 2 in Phoenix. Aerosmith will headline the Capital One JamFest on Sunday closing out the all-star weekend. Grammy Award-winning rock icons Aerosmith are one of the most quintessential rock and roll bands, and one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.
Very cool… I’ll be in town but busy. Can’t wait to hear about it.