Meat Puppets together for 1st time in more than 20 years

Meat Puppets, newly anointed inductees to the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, are pleased to confirm that for the first time in 5,643 days (since Dec. 31, 1995), all three founding members will take the stage and perform music together in closing the ceremonies for the 2017 Hall of Fame at Celebrity Theater on August 17, 2017.

Yes, this genuinely means Derrick Bostrom will sit down and straddle a drum kit, look to his left and eye ball Curt Kirkwood, look to his right and catch a glimpse of Cris Kirkwood, count off, and the universe will once again reverberate with the glorious strains of the legendary and time honored Bostrom/Kirkwood/Kirkwood manifold musical chops. Speeches? Maybe. Goofs and grins? For sure. Heroic musical moments? Always possible.

The induction ceremony will also feature performances by fellow 2017 inductees the Gin Blossoms and Nils Lofgren. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. with introductions made by FOX 10’s Kari Lake & John Hook. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton will be in attendance. Tickets start as low as $15 with proceeds going to the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($15, $25, and $45) are on sale now at Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix, or online at www.celebritytheatre.com. To charge by phone, call 602-267-1600 ext. 1. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.

About The Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame: AMEHOF is a nonprofit organization that was created to recognize and honor the contributions of musicians, entertainers and individuals who have impacted the history and culture of the state of Arizona. Since 2002, we have honored over 80 inductees. Our success depends solely on donations and the tireless work of our volunteers. You can learn more at: www.AMEHOF.org.