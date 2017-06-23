Quintero Golf Club ranks among ‘America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses’

Quintero Golf Club has been named one of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, making it the highest ranked course in Arizona according to the list.

Golf Digest panelists play and score the top courses based on seven criteria, including shot values, resistance to scoring, design variety, memorability, aesthetics, conditioning and ambience. The annual listing is considered a valuable resource for golfers because it showcases the golf course characteristics most important to avid players across the country.

“Perhaps no course in the greater Phoenix area provides a better experience of the area’s diverse topography,” stated the Golf Digest report. “Some holes are framed by mountain ridges; others are out in the Sonoran desert. Still others are edged by manmade irrigation lakes or natural desert washes. Quintero, a former private club, is a scenic and playable delight.”

“We are thrilled that Quintero has been included once again in this prestigious list of best courses in the U.S.,” said Mike Poe, General Manager of Quintero Golf Club. “We have always believed that we have the most beautiful and rewarding courses in the country, and it’s very fulfilling to hear the pros agree with us!”

Located just a short drive up the road in northwest Peoria, Quintero Golf Club is described as the “Purest Golf Experience” in the Southwest. Designed by master golf course architect Rees Jones, the course sits on a pristine piece of lush Arizona desert and tests players of every level. Quintero was ranked as the “Best Public Course” by both Golf Digest and GolfWeekly Magazines in 2016.

Quintero Golf Club is ranked number 86 on Golf Digest’s 2017-2018 list of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses”. The only other Arizona course on the list is The Saguaro Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in Fort McDowell, which came in at number 98. For the full list, visit the Golf Digest website: golfdigest.com/gallery/americas-100-greatest-public-courses-ranking