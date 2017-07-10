Star Wars fans can now check out Saber Knights Academy

An exciting new business has opened in the Valley Scottsdale Star Wars fan Brandon Estrella, has created Saber Knights Academy and Light Saber Shops in Scottsdale.

Saber Knights Academy is a unique concept incorporating light sabers and martial arts to create fun Star Wars themed parties and training lessons. Entrepreneur Estrella, along with partner Alan Venable (with more than 17 years experience in martial arts), are partners in the venture.

They had a successful pre-grand opening party that occurred on July 1st with more than 100 attendees. Estrella took his love for the timeless space adventure and made it a reality for all ages and demographics.

“It’s a mix of fitness and fandom for the whole family,” says Estrella.

The tenant leased a ±3,519 SF end cap space at Northsight Village III, situated in a prime Scottsdale location, just west of the southwest corner of Northsight Boulevard and Butherus Drive. Northsight Village III is located adjacent to the new Loco Patron Brewing Company, projected to open in September 2017, and is close to Costco and Home Depot.

Lacey Eyman and Judi Butterworth of ORION Investment Real Estate facilitated the lease. “Saber Knights Academy represents the best of new retail concepts. They add a new element of fun to North Scottsdale,” notes Eyman and Butterworth.