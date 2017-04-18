Scottsdale
The 11-acre Scottsdale land site is located at 17492 N. 91st St., Scottsdale. (Photo courtesy of Lee & Associates)

Land in Glendale and Scottsdale sell for $6.2M

A land parcel in Scottsdale and a second land parcel in Glendale were sold in two separate transactions, which were both negotiated by Lee & Associates.

The Glendale land site will be used for an expansion of the Coca Cola bottling plant in the Glendale airport.

The 8-acre Glendale land parcel is at the southeast corner of 107th and Northern avenues and was purchased for $1,944,390.

Swire Pacific Holdings purchased the land site from AZ Investment.

The Scottsdale land was 11 acres and was sold by SWVP DC Ranch LLC. CH Realty VII_WPC, I purchased the land parcel in the DC Ranch Corporate Center for $4,350,000. The site is located at 17492 N. 91st St., Scottsdale.

Details on what the new owners will be doing for the Scottsdale land site were not immediately known.

The two land sites total 19 acres and were sold for a combined $6,294,390, according to Lee & Associates. Principals Robert Kling and Dave Johnson from Lee & Associates negotiated both sides of the deal for the two sales.

